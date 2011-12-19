LA Furniture Store to be Featured on Google Catalogs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2011 -- LA Furniture Store is proud to present to you their holiday catalog as part of the Google Catalog for iPad and Online. Google chooses very few top brands to be part of their iPad catalogs for the holidays. LA Furniture Store was chosen as one of the top modern furniture branded furniture stores by Google and as a result is being featured as one of the catalogs this holiday season. LAFurnitureStore.com announces its Holiday Catalog as part of Google Catalogs for iPAD and Online



Google Catalogs is an application available for download on the iPad and some Android tablets. The application features catalogs for a rich, rewarding and interactive shopping experience. It is an honor to be chosen as a catalog to be featured on the application since not every catalog is available. Other big names that have featured catalogs on the application include but are not limited to Macy's, Sephora, Fossil, Crate&Barrel, Urban Outfitters, and Williams-Sonoma. As you can see, top of the line brands are featured on the application. It says a lot that LA Furniture Store is a featured catalog this holiday season.



The LA Furniture Store Google Catalog features modern bedroom furniture, modern sectional sofas, modern platform beds, modern dining tables, contemporary coffee tables, Italian modern furniture and much more. LA Furniture Store is a modern furniture store online. They sell modern, Italian and contemporary furniture online. They are an honest and well known company across the United States. It is no wonder that Google chose this online store to be featured on their catalog application. This online catalog is highly interactive and is a great addition to the other catalogs being featured on the application. It is a full catalog with full color and links to all of the products featured.



Google Catalogs is bringing a whole new type of shopping experience to consumers. Through the application, consumers can look through catalogs. As you browse through the catalogs you can tap on a product to get more information about it. Videos may even be featured in the catalogs and can be viewed by simply tapping the screen. You can search within a catalog if you are looking for a specific item to purchase. Instead of wasting time to find the catalog, you can simply search for the item and be taken right to it. You can add products that catch your eye to your favorites with one tap of the screen. If you know you want to purchase an item that you find in a catalog, you can do that immediately with this application or find it at a nearby store. You can even create a collage of items you have found in a catalog to make sure they go together before you purchase them. Viewing a catalog has never been so interactive. It will change the way you look at catalogs in a instant. You will not want to view a catalog any other way. Catalog shopping is even more fun and creative now. This will become a favorite application to all online shoppers during this holiday season.



