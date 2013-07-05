La Jeunesse Skin Care Line by Maricia

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- When it comes to skin care, it is important that you look for products that are not only effective but safe as well. This is why you need to be careful when choosing one for yourself. Remember that natural would always be best as these products do not contain harsh chemicals which might damage your skin instead of actually being helpful. Luckily, La Jeunesse Skin Care by Maricia Teixeira would be able to provide you with exactly that. The product line combines a proper balance of science as well as some of nature's most potent ingredients which are all meant to fully revitalize, repair and protect the skin. Not to mention the fact that it also has natural anti-aging components and antioxidants that should greatly benefit your skin's overall health.



Now, let's talk about what goes into the product line itself which includes an anti wrinkle cream as well as a Rosacea treatment. Comprised mostly of all natural components, it is proven to be both safe and effective when it comes to bringing back life into dull skin.



Acacia Extract – This naturally lifts and tightens.



Alpha Lipoic Acid – This is one of the strongest antioxidants currently known and would also help in enhancing the effects of vitamins C and E n the skin. Besides that, it also helps in moisture retention and would leave the skin more supple and youthful.



Alpine Rose Stem Cells – This helps in boosting skin regeneration; it improves cellular function as well. It also supports the skin's natural collagen production.



Aloe Vera Extract – This helps in moisturizing and soothing the skin. At the same time it would also help improve elasticity and reduce the effects brought on by pollutants and UV radiation.



So there you have it, a quick overview of the La Jeunesse Skin Care Line and why you should consider giving it a try.



About LA JEUNESSE SKIN CARE

LA JEUNESSE SKIN CARE by Marcia Teixeira offers a unique and innovative line of products formulated to nurture the health of your skin, feed your senses and enhance your over-all sense of well being.



Formulated and Produced in the USA, LA JEUNESSE by Marcia Teixeira combines just the right balance of breakthrough science with nature’s most beneficial ingredients to effectively revitalize, protect and repair the skin. Rich in natural anti-aging, antioxidant, and many of the latest, most nutrient-rich discoveries in skin care, LA JEUNESSE by Marcia Teixeira improves the skin’s elasticity, protects from environmental pollutants, replenishes and nourishes the skin.



