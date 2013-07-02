La Jolla Fashion Film Festival Releases Final Schedule

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival, the world’s largest gathering of fashion film professionals, takes place this summer on July 26-27 2013. Also the home of the International Fashion Film Awards, the Festival has just released their final schedule.
THURSDAY JULY 25
8:00 pm-11:00 pm Opening Night Reception at Prospect Bar and Grill
Sponsored by San Diego Model Management
FRIDAY JULY 26
1:00 pm- 2:30 pm Networking Soiree at Scripps Park
3:15 pm- 4:45 pm Creating Acceleration Lab in Coast Room of MCASD
3:30 – 5pm Karl Lagerfeld Fashion Film Retrospective in Theater at MCASD
6:00 pm- 7:45 pm Red Carpet
8:00 pm -10:30 pm Screening Program
11:00 pm- 1:00 am After Party at Barfly
SATURDAY JULY 27
1:00 pm-2:30 pm Networking Soiree at Club M at Amaya
3:30 pm-4:00 pm Directors Panel in theater MCASD
4:15 pm-4:45 pm Hollywood Producer Adam Leipzig presents Career Acceleration in theater MCASD
6:00 pm-7:45 pm Red Carpet
8:00 pm- 10:30 pm IFFA Awards
11:00 pm-1:00 am After Party at Barfly
Contact:
Fred Sweet
Producer
La Jolla Fashion Film Festival
International Fashion Film Awards
fredsweet@LJFFF.com
619-889-3238