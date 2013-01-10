La Jolla Sports Club Offers Team Training for Fitness in 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- The La Jolla Sports Club, San Diego’s premier health club located in downtown La Jolla, is offering a new all-women community-based team training program in 2013. The objective of the team training program is to provide an instructive, supportive, and motivational setting for all women of all capabilities to challenge themselves as well as reach their individual goals in life by means of sports and fitness training.



The Women’s Multi Sport team program allows individuals to train together under the supervision and instruction of two exceptional coaches, Michelle Swartz and Kathleen Rafaat. The La Jolla Sports Club will be hosting an informational event on Saturday, January 12th at 12:30pm at their health Club to allow interested participants to gain further information, meet the trainers, other athletes, as well as the sponsors for the program.



Please join Michelle Swartz and Kathleen Rafaat to learn how the combination of swimming, running, and biking combined with one another into fitness program can transform your life and your health all for the better. The Women’s Multi Sport team program encourages women to consider training for a casual race such as a 5k run as well as a more intense competition such as a triathlon.



For as low as a $35 monthly fee for La Jolla Sports Club members and a $45 monthly fee for non-LJSC affiliates, participants of the program will be evaluated on all personal fitness skill sets and then recommended to a customized training regimen to help them reach new and realistic fitness goals. Additionally all participants can enjoy monthly team exercises, special tutorials on all basics of swimming , cycling, running and transitions, workout and nutrition guidance, exclusive access to a Facebook community and to their coaches for which they can communicate daily and receive discounted deals on races and apparel from program sponsors.



Come and join the coaches, other participants, organizers, and sponsors of the La Jolla Sports Club Team Training program Saturday, January 12th at 12:30pm for more details. This information event is open to the public so that all guests are welcome.



