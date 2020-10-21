La La Lobster Celebrates Grand Opening in Bucks County, PA

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Staying true to their tagline of "Lots of Fun in a Bun," La La Lobster celebrated their grand opening in Yardley, PA, with a bang on October 3rd. Not only was there significant customer turnout, but the event also featured a performance from the Pennsbury High School Band, the Joseph A. Ferko Mummers String Band, as well as free t-shirts, prizes, and a host of other unique and special attractions.



The brainchild of Nicole Rabena, La La Lobster offers a delicious menu of lobster rolls, bowls, and more, all in a variety of styles — the eatery even features the "Monstah Roll Challenge," a massive, one-pound lobster roll. Customers daring enough to complete the challenge get a free t-shirt and are immortalized with their picture on the restaurant's website.



While the idea of La La Lobster was conceived by Nicole as a way to provide fresh, wild-caught lobster and ingredients from local farms to their customers, the origin of the name was inspired by her daughter, Bella — who has Down Syndrome and a very distinctive way of pronouncing the word "lobster." Nicole chose the La La Lobster name to honor and celebrate Bella's unique articulation, and she could not have chosen a more appropriate time to commemorate the grand opening — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.



It's no surprise that La La Lobster's grand opening was such a success. During the weeks leading up to the event, excitement and anticipation built quickly for the take-out eatery; as Nicole tirelessly worked to put the finishing touches on La La Lobster, it was being highlighted by regional news outlets Bucks County Courier Times, Bucks Local News, and Patch. Perhaps, as La La Lobster's local advertisement states, "something good did happen in 2020."



Their grand opening isn't just the only new development going on in the La La Lobster universe; the cafe is also excited to be unveiling a new dish — black truffle lobster mac and cheese — to their menu, starting October 30th. Not only that, but Nicole and her team are also looking forward to expanding their business into two new locations in 2021: one in Princeton, NJ, at Palmer Square West, and the other in Springhouse, PA.



La La Lobster is located at 35 South Main Street, Yardley, PA, and is open Tuesday through Sunday. Visit them online today for hours of operation or to place an order!



About La La Lobster

Established in 2020, La La Lobster features fresh, wild-caught take-out lobster bowls, rolls, and more. Located in Bucks County, PA, the eatery is committed to serving locally-sourced ingredients as well as providing prompt and friendly service for its customers. Learn more about La La Lobster online by visiting https://lalalobster.com/ today.