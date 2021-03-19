La La Lobster Grows with New Location Opening in Cape May, NJ

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The seafood restaurant that brought the Yardley, PA area "lots of fun in a bun" continues to grow. In the quest to bring lobster rolls, bowls, and now tacos to the masses, La La Lobster will be opening a new location on the boardwalk at 732 Beach Avenue in Cape May, New Jersey. The grand opening is currently scheduled for Easter Weekend, Saturday, April 3rd, at 11:00 AM.



Bringing delicious lobster dishes to the community has been La La Lobster's primary goal since the restaurant opened last year. Now, owner Nicole Rabena and her team are looking to bring their brand of delicious and locally-sourced seafood to more people along the Jersey Shore.



While La La Lobster has made their name on delicious seafood bowls and their signature lobster roll sandwiches, lobster tacos have been a relatively new addition to the menu. Fortunately for the people of Cape May, they don't have to wait. While the primary location in Yardley only offers them every Tuesday, the Cape May location will have the beloved lobster tacos every day of the week.



Currently, the Cape May location will feature a full suite of delivery, take-out, and curbside pickup options for people looking to get their lobster fix. This location will be open seven days from 11 AM through 10 PM for lobster-based deliciousness. Any visitors must abide by all COVID-19 safety protocols as mandated by the State of New Jersey.



Anyone interested in learning more about this new location can call the restaurant at 609-854-4215. Those looking to place an order at the Yardley location can do so by ordering online or calling the restaurant at 267-448-3131.



About La La Lobster

Established in 2020, La La Lobster features fresh, wild-caught take-out lobster bowls, rolls, and more. Located in Bucks County, PA, the eatery is committed to serving locally-sourced ingredients as well as providing prompt and friendly service for its customers. Learn more about La La Lobster online by visiting https://lalalobster.com/ today.