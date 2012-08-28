La Liga 2012/13 Football Preview

Garden City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Barcelona's change of coach it is adding uncertainty in the Catalan's camp and Jose Mourinho is expected to retain the title successfully this season.



By dethroning their rivals after three years of dominance now Real Madrid are perceived as the best team in the Spanish liga. Last season there has been a shift in the balance of power in La Liga and now Real Madrid are rated at 1.91 to win the second title in a row with Barcelona trading as long as 2.16.



Last season it became apparent that Real Madrid were able to close the gap with the Catalans and the feeling is that Barcelona haven't done enough this summer to bounce back. Pep Guardiola has been replaced by inexperienced Tito Vilanova and in addition to this they haven't invested massively in the transfer market so the squad remain the same as last year with the exception of Spain left back Jordi Alba from Valencia.



Real Madrid would have been favourite regardless of Vilanova's promotion. They were far more impressive last year and this dominance was emphasised by the Camp Nou win: the 1st in 15th attempt. Odds at the moment show a genuine display of trust from punters towards Vilanova and surely they cannot be blame as it is not clear if he will be strong enough to hold a team like Barcelona especially when things may start not to go in the right direction.



Real Madrid were able to win the last title in an unimaginable fashion finishing a 38-game campaign with 100 points. Even if many would say that the other clubs in La Liga are rubbish this is actually not true as tenth-placed Athletic Bilbao were able to outclass Manchester United in the Europa League.



Another thing to consider is that when Jose Mourinho's squad go on top they are relentlessly push on the season after. The three other sides he guided to the titles they were all able to defend their title successfully and I would be very surprised if this will not happen this time around. You can bet on the football betting market that Real Madrid will win the title and my suggestion is that you do so before the odds will be cut.



