LA Linen Announces New Website to Make Ordering Custom Linens Online Fast and Easy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Custom linens make any event more special, but they can be costly and choosing the linens that are the best match for your event can be time-consuming. As a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of event linens, LA Linen understands your concerns, so the company designed a user-friendly website to provide a wide selection of custom linens at competitive prices to make shopping for your next event a breeze.



The new site, lalinen.com, offers customers an easy-to-use and full-featured shopping experience so shopping for linens is fun and easy. Begin with the fabric swatch section to see examples of the types of fabrics LA Linens offers. You’ll find a wide selection of options that can be used singly or in combination to create just the look you want, including checkered linens, burlap linens, organza, shantung and charmeuse satins, African silks, polyester poplin and lots more to choose from.



Then move on to the shopping and gallery areas where you’ll see some of the available options, like tablecloths, table skirts, napkins, chair bows and aisle runners, as well as photography and red carpet backdrops that can be custom designed for your event.



At the heart of LA Linen’s business is its customer service staff. With more than 20 years’ experience serving a wide range of customers and dressing hundreds of events, LA Linen’s design consultants can help you choose from the wide array of fabrics and style or create a style that’s uniquely your own. Every designer at LA Linens is experienced in creating the perfect “look” for weddings, restaurant grand openings and other special events, and because you work with the design staff to control the final outcome, you have the opportunity to create an event that will leave a lasting impression.



About LA Linen

LA Linen is a leading textile custom fabrication shop, specializing in designing and manufacturing event decoration linens using a wide variety of unique fabrics and trims straight from Los Angeles’ famed textile district. Since 1991, LA Linens has been creating one-of-a-kind, event-defining linens in unique styles using the highest quality fabrics and state-of-the-art equipment. The La Linen design staff is always ready to help customers design the perfect linens for any event or gathering. Learn more about LA Linens at its website, http://www.lalinen.com/.