La Merica: Ground-Breaking New Book Publishes the First True History of Colonization of the Americas.

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- While many history books bring new light to events and developments, Arthur Faram’s ‘La Merica’ is literally set to change the history books forever. As the first publication to share the true history of the colonization of the Americas (North and South), Faram’s work is a true revolution in itself.



Above all, the book uncovers the many reasons why history has been distorted over the past six hundred years.



Synopsis:



La Merica (la mer’.e.ca) Ancient Portuguese name for America. Meaning: “The Western Star” This book is made possible by the re-discovery of an ancient science handed down to the Portuguese, by successive secret societies, within the important ancient cultures that preceded them. You will read of the hidden history of the Celts, the Vikings, the Knights Templar, and the Freemasons, as well as the part the author's ancestors played in this history. You may be surprised to read that they all helped shape the pre-Columbian history of the Americas. Evidence is presented that proves Sir Henry Sinclair of Scotland lived in what became, Baltimore, Maryland, and that the Portuguese ceded North America to the Templars in 1362 AD.



For the first time unknown facts about Rosslyn Chapel in Scotland are revealed. The solutions to the Newport Tower and Kensington Runestone Mysteries are presented. The true purpose of the Voyage of Columbus is revealed. As you read this incredible story, please compare the physical information presented here against theories some use by some to validate past history. Please remember that the evidence presented here is the product of research, the universal science of mathematics, and physical evidence.



As the author explains, he has a unique and strong link to his subject matter.



“What made the book even easier to compile is that my ancestors were deeply involved in major historical events which have occurred over the past 2000 years. The book includes over 150 photos of physical evidence to confirm my findings,” says Faram.



Continuing, “The book even unveils the true reason Columbus came to the Caribbean after Europeans had been traveling the oceans for millennia. The ‘tell-tale’ science that I discovered has been held in secrecy, and handed down through secret societies, by high officials in most major countries for millennia.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I absolutely LOVE history! ‘La Merica’ has brought to light so many unanswered questions. What I was taught in school, just never made any chronological sense. I was finally able to understand the history of the America's. I believe the History books should be re-written. This Author truly understands how the American continents were

really inhabited thousands of years ago, and colonized,” says Jen Matthews, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Ted Wentworth was equally as impressed, adding, “When I picked up the book ‘La Merica’ it was more out of curiosity than with the expectation to truly learn the history of the Americas. However, after reading the book I have a whole new respect for the ability of the author to perform the necessary research, and present the technical aspects of the book in an understandable manner.”



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘La Merica’, published by Foundation Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/16drQfs



About Arthur Faram

Arthur Faram, through his previous careers as a computer analyst, and the CEO and founder of the first comprehensive background check company in the United States, is imminently qualified as a Historical Analyst. His analytical training has equipped him to uncover cultural secrets that have been hidden, and handed down through secret societies for millennia. Arthur earned a bachelors degree in business and has attended numerous technical schools involving analysis and investigation.