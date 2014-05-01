La Mexicana Supermarket in Long Beach Celebrates Their Grand Opening

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Denisse Gonzales is proud to announce the grand opening celebration of La Mexicana Supermarket from May 3rd to May 5th 2014, after a grand remodeling of the store in order to make it more suitable for everyone.



This first Mexican supermarket in the city of Long Beach which was established over 45 years ago now has a new owner. With the privilege, we will be celebrating the grand opening and remodeling of the supermarket from May3rd to May 5th which is also the date when Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican holiday is celebrated. In order to make sure that everyone present at the grand opening will have fun, the supermarket promises free food, drinks, games and a chance to win a TV, Microwave, Blender and more for the people who come to the grand opening event which will take place from May 3rd to May 5th 2014.



Some of the best features of the supermarket are that it carries fresh meat, groceries, dairy products, deli, lottery scratchers, 99 cent items, check cashing services and much more, making it perfect and accessible for anyone living in the area of Long Beach, CA.



About Denisse Gonzales

Denisse Gonzales, who is the current owner of the supermarket, was born in Jalisco, Mexico and is proud to return the fame and popularity of the oldest Mexican supermarket in the city of Long Beach. As she is a natural business woman, Denisse and her brother, manager Oscar Gonzales invested in remodeling and bringing La Mexicana Supermarket back to life. This way, the store doesn’t only look different, but it also offers its customers a wider array of products to choose from whenever they go grocery-shopping. As a law school student currently in her last year of studies, Denisse also hopes to help out the Latino community in issues such as personal injury and immigration cases in order to make sure that assistance can always be offered to the people who seek it.



The address where the store is located and where the event will take place is:



La Mexicana Supermarket

1318 Pine Avenue

Long Beach, California 90813

Additionally, the supermarket can be contacted for any inquiry at:

Phone: (562) 599-1074

Website: http://www.lamexicanasupermarket.com



Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be present May 3rd to May 5th at the grand opening of the La Mexicana Supermarket in Long Beach, California and enjoy the fun. The event starts at 11am and ends at 5pm.