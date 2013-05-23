LA Peer Health Systems Uses Advanced Treatments to Diagnose, Treat, and Heal Patients in Los Angeles

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- In Los Angeles, there are plenty of different medical clinics from which to choose. Some medical clinic specialize in treating one type of disease – like cancer – while others aim to offer a team of specialists that can comprehensively diagnose any problem the patient is experiencing.



LA Peer Health Systems is one such clinic. LA Peer Health Systems is a Los Angeles-based health care clinic that aims to provide patients with the best physicians from across the country. The clinic offers a range of different treatment options and has specialists for many different areas of the body, including:



-Orthopedics

-Gastroenterology

-Urology

-Colorectal

-Gynecology

-Pain management

-Spinal surgery

-Anesthesiology



Along with treating patients at its clinic on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California, LA Peer Health Systems offers medical information through its website, found at http://www.LAPeerHealth.com. This information explains symptoms and treatment options for a number of different medical conditions. Visitors can use the website to learn more about a particular condition, for example, or learn about diagnostics testing like bladder cancer screening in Los Angeles.



But as a spokesperson for LA Peer Health Systems explains, one of the most popular parts of the site is the form that allows visitors to schedule an appointment:



“We’ve made it easy for patients to access our professional medical services. Anyone can fill out the simple form on our site with their name and contact information along with a brief message about the type of medical problem they are experiencing. After the form has been submitted, a representative of our clinic will contact the patient with an appointment time.”



Visitors can also find plenty of testimonials at the website, along with a regularly-updated blog and videos released by the clinic through its YouTube channel. These videos introduce new patients to the team of physicians at LA Peer Health Systems, including world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Azizzadeh and head and neck surgeon Dr. Babak Larian.



About LA Peer Health Systems

LA Peer Health Systems is a Beverly Hills-based medical clinic that boasts a team of 34 surgeons from the best medical schools in the country. The multimillion dollar medical care facility specializes in a number of different treatment options, including everything from spinal surgery to urology. For more information, please visit: http://www.lapeerhealth.com