La Quinta Real Estate Agents' Top Performer Janine Stevens Sells over 50 Homes in 2013

La Quinta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Home prices are rising for La Quinta luxury homes and La Quinta Real Estate Agent Janine Stevens has already sold 61 of those homes this year, proving she is still the top performer among La Quinta Real Estate agents.



Houses for sale in La Quinta have seen substantial price increases in the past year. The Desert Sun newspaper recently reported that the median price rose 35.6 percent from May 12 to May 2013. Coachella Valley’s median price is up 17.8 percent. La Quinta has seen an overall price increase of 11.5 percent in that same time period. And those homes are selling. The proof is in the numbers. La Quinta Real Estate agents sold 184 homes just in the month of May.



Janine Stevens’ expertise in selling luxury golf homes in La Quinta’s country club communities of PGA West, The Hideaway, The Madison Club, and other La Quinta resort areas has earned her a reputation as one of the area’s top real estate agents La Quinta CA has to offer. She has closed around 50 homes between January 1, 2013 and August 21, 2013, in the Coachella Valley. Janine has a vast and varied number of listings throughout La Quinta. She also markets luxury homes in non-golf communities like Estancias, Hidden Canyon, Palmilla and LQ Polo Estates.



Janine grew up in the Coachella Valley, attended school in Palm Desert and later attended College of the Desert. Much of her success comes from living in the La Quinta area and a thorough knowledge of the area. However, clients say she owes her success to her hard work and enthusiasm. "Janine has a unique and complete knowledge of the California Desert real estate market. Her work ethics, attention to detail and customer service make her my first call when I have business to do in La Quinta," stated one of her clients on Janine’s website.



About Janine Stevens

A recognized specialist in La Quinta real estate, Janine Stevens has been successfully representing buyers and sellers of luxury residential real estate since 1989. Consistently a Top Producer, Janine specializes in selling luxury golf course homes in the country club communities of La Quinta and PGA West. For more information, visit http://janinestevens.com/.