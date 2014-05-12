La Salita Cafe to Open Soon in San Juan, Puerto Rico as an Artistic Hub for Local Poets, Artists and Musicians

San Juan, Puerto Rico -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- A new café is soon to open doors to the artistic community of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The La Salita Café aims to be a place where local poets, artists and musicians will find encouragement and inspiration for their art, it will be a place where artists of the area will be able to connect to their audience and find praise and passion for their work from like-minded people.



The current boom in the main stream music has somewhat hampered the growth and appreciation for the local style of music therefore the people behind the Café feel that special focus should be given towards the revitalization of the local folk music, the café working towards sustaining and boosting bomba and plena artists and the musical cultural heritage of the area. As explained on the La Salita Café website:



“We inspire positive social conscience in a creative circle. With our live music series, we aim to claim back our culture by reviving folk music, like Bomba y Plena and celebrating la Verdadera Cultura Boricua.”



The bar will soon open its door to the people of San Juan where they will be able to appreciate live music in Puerto Rico companied with drinks. The people at La Salita Café have confidence in the power of great music which transcends the bounds of time and different tastes because people from different generations are still able to appreciate its merits and future artists are not only able to draw inspiration from such music but also add their own unique imprint to breath in a new life. The audience will be able to enjoy plenty of new talent, music and poetry at the bar.



The café will also regularly hold an open mic Puerto Rico night where the audience will get the chance to exhibit their musical potential. Local Poets will also find encouragement and a chance to demonstrate their poetic work at the café during poetry slam in Puerto Rico events held at the bar. The official website of the bar states:



“Founded by Jessica Muñoz-Vuillet, La Salita Cafe is the space and support for local poets, artists and musicians. We empower, foster and promote emerging artists.”



The bar will be launched soon but in the meantime interested people can visit the La Salita Cafe website: http://www.lasalitacafe.com to sign up for the alerts to stay updated about the opening date and to be the first to hear about all the upcoming cool news and events.



About La Salita Café

La Salita Café is a new and upcoming bar in San Juan, Puerto Rico, it will be a place where local artist will exhibit their talents and the audience will enjoy live drinks, music and poetry.



To learn more visit: http://www.lasalitacafe.com



Media Contact:

Jessica Muñoz-Vuillet

info@lasalitacafe.com

San Juan, Puerto Rico



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