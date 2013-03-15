LA Spice Catering Spawns Colorful New Culver City Hot Spot

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- LA Spice Café is the newest addition to the thriving, competitive café scene in Culver City. Launched in February by the owners of LA Spice Catering, the colorful eatery is already racking up enthusiastic reviews from the likes of Eater LA and Thrillist.com, trend-trackers of all things L.A., who rate it “…a super-casual cafe from the ultra-legit catering company of the same name.”



Chef Joachim Weritz, with Michelin ratings on his resume, has created an adventurous menu drawn from LA Spice Catering’s well-known themed feasts. Diners can taste a flavor remix of L.A.’s multiple cuisines, but borrowing the flair of a sophisticated catered event. As implied by the company and cafe name—variety is, after all, the “spice” of life—the menu pulls inspiration from L.A.’s ethnic stew, while drawing on the freshest, locally available, seasonal ingredients.



Among the favorites so far are sandwiches, which Thrillist calls “next level,” with inventive choices like Star Anise Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi, or “Adult No PB & J”, featuring Pinot Noir Grape Jam.



LA Spice Café owner LeAnne Schwartz has helmed the popular 25-year-old LA Spice Catering Company to attain ratings as Best LA Catering Company in 2010 and 2011, by readers of the L.A. Daily News. She says of the new café, “It is as adventurous as our catering and event company, but we are careful to take care of special dietary needs, like gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan.”



About LA Spice Café & LA Spice Catering

LA Spice Café opened in Culver City in February 2013. Owner LeAnne Schwartz has built the restaurant’s menu, environment, and vibe, around the approach used in her successful catering company of the same name. More information about the restaurant can be found on the web by visiting facebook.com/LASpiceCatering. LA Spice Catering, based in Los Angeles, describes itself as a caterer that takes off from the best food and wine available, combining themed, creative ideas in special event design with menu planning and entertainment, for events from intimate parties to large-scale weddings. For more information, visit the web site at http://www.laspicecatering.com.