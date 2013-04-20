LA Spice Catering Meets Today's Gluten-Free Needs with Innovative Catering Options

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2013 -- With allergies and sensitivities to gluten on the rise, award-winning LA Spice Catering has developed a full menu of options from appetizers to desserts so that even gluten-free foodies can enjoy their gourmet creations. The pesky gluten protein is found in grains like wheat, barley, rye and others, according to the Mayo Clinic. Devising an entertaining menu for special events is not easy when so many key ingredients are missing, but the LA Spice planners are adamant that their menus include interesting options for gluten-free diners.



Examples of the inventive new items made without gluten include crunchy tostones with micro cilantro, kumquat panna cotta with basil syrup, Korean style rice flour crepes with pork belly and spicy daikon slaw, braised lamb shoulder on chickpea cake with pickled cauliflower, grilled cheese mini-sandwiches with Beemster goat gouda and Pawlet cow cheese on gluten-free bread with a shot of tomato bisque and vanilla buttermilk pudding with honeyed Meyer lemon confit.



Said LA Spice owner LeAnne Schwartz, “We want to make sure all foodies can enjoy our food…even those with restricted diets or special dietary needs.” Careful to replace any possible offending ingredients with acceptable ingredients like rice flour, chickpeas and plantains, Schwarz adds that they have worked to develop unique offerings that are gluten-free and will still satisfy adventurous taste buds.



