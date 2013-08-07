LA Spice Catering Company Creates 'Mosaic' Menu

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Gourmet catering company LA Spice is pleased to announce new additions to its menu that reflect the cultural diversity of Los Angeles. LA Spice breakfast reflects Mexican with the tomatillo salsa, Portuguese with Linguisa sausage, and a South American breakfast with the pequillo pepper. Their hot Entrée Chicken a la peperonata reflects Italian and Greek with chicken, bell peppers, tomatoes, pine nuts, basil, feta cheese and the Torta de Jamon Sandwich reflects Mexican which includes cooked ham, tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce and Mexican crema on teleras bread. Coq au Riesling represents French with chicken stew, bacon lardons, button mushrooms, and thyme. The Soba Noodle Deli Salad represents Japanese with sugar snap peas, adamame, shiitake mushrooms, shaved asparagus, ponzu vinaigrette.



The company has also added items like tomato gazpacho with lemongrass (fusion of Spanish and Asian cuisines), Serrano ham wrapped oysters (Spanish), green tea noodles (Chinese/Asian), buffalo tartare on rosemary focaccia (fusion of American, French and Italian), chorizo crostini (fusion of Mexican and Italian) and more to highlight the rich diversity of cultures present throughout the city.



In addition to its savory dishes, LA Spice offers creative desserts like goat cheese curd cake to add a special touch to any event.



The multiculturalism of Los Angeles provides a unique opportunity to highlight the diversity of global cuisine. LA Spice is committed to creating events that highlight the values and tastes of its clients, and the company strives to help clients find ways of making their events more environmentally friendly by minimizing waste, using biodegradable cutlery, using locally sourced meat and produce and planning leftover food donations. LA Spice is the go-to company for sustainable, socially-conscious catering in Los Angeles.



The company employs a staff of expert private and corporate event planners and caters a wide variety of events, including weddings, milestone parties, holiday parties, corporate parties, and much more.



About LA Spice Catering

LA Spice is the premier gourmet catering company of the Greater Los Angeles area. The company prides itself on its impeccable cuisine and on consistently bringing fresh, new ideas to the table. LA Spice understands that clients are deeply invested in the success of their events and employs expert caterers and designers committed to creating unique and memorable events. For more detail please visit, http://www.laspicecatering.com/.