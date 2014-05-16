LA Wholesale Route Announces Free Shipping

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- LA Wholesale Route is a fashion clothing and costume jewelry wholesale marketer that offers quality fashion jewelry at the lowest possible prices. Now, LA Wholesale Route is offering free shipping on domestic ground orders within the continental United States and an $8 shipping credit on international orders, including those to Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.



Normally, shipping can be a significant part of a wholesale clothing or jewelry order's cost. LA Wholesale Route's normally ships through FedEx with a base rate of $5.99 for orders of $70 or less and $8.00 for orders over $70.



Costs may be more for heavier or larger packages. Customers can also elect to pay an extra fee for "signature required" shipping. Now, LA Wholesale Route offers up to $8.00 in credit for international orders and free shipping on domestic orders, making this an easy way to trim costs on wholesale merchandise purchases.



LA Wholesale Route offers a wide range of wholesale clothing at www.lawholesaleroute.com as well as fashion jewelry. Learn more about the company's wholesale jewelry policies at www.lawholesaleroute.com/support.



For information on shipping wholesale clothing from Los Angeles, see www.lawholesaleroute.com/support/shipping



LA Wholesale Route offers a wide range of products in many categories. Shoppers will find quality handbags, fun and fashionable sunglasses, great wristwatches, colorful scarfs, all types of belts and even wedding accessories and hair accessories. There is also a clearance section for the best deals of the day or week. Future categories will include cosmetics and shoes.



For the latest in fashion wholesale clothing and jewelry, visit LA Wholesale Route and learn about more discounts and savings on large orders.



About LA Wholesale Route

LA Wholesale Route is a fashion wholesale company that receives daily shipments of all types of clothing and accessories. Every day, that day's shipments are posted on the company's website. Great customer service and quality as well as affordable prices are the goal of every LA Wholesale Route employee.



For More Information:

Justin Jeong

LA Wholesale Route

213-891-0104

Cs@lawholesaleroute.com

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