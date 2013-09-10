Laabai Adds Accessories in Electronics Division of the Site

Colombo, Sri lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Laabai, the online Retail giant of Sri Lankan market, today added a range of new accessories to the computer electronics division of the site. Some of the categories in which new additions were made include PC speakers (laabai.lk), earphones (laabai.lk), headphones, Bluetooth headsets (laabai.lk), wireless Mouse (laabai.lk) and pen drives (laabai.lk) among others. When contacted, a representative of the company said, “The electronics market is always on a high rise. people love to have branded accessories or items when it comes to buying original and quality products. We are adding new and exclusive brands to the electronic categories in our site.” He further added, “With the addition of new range, we are making it easy for them to select the best accessories for the branded products.”



According to the sources, Laabai is a leading online store offering a huge range of electronic items. The company is known for providing the best of computers, mobiles, PCs and many other gadgets in Sri Lankan Market. The demand of the electronic items is increasing day by day and the reliable retailers are less in numbers. The country offers a unique combination of best quality electronic accessories and a huge population willing to spend on the same. The computer hardware market in the country is expected to go past $528 million by the end of the year 2016.



If experts of the field are to be believed, government’s policy of cut back on taxes and duties on electronic items is one of the main reasons behind the popularity of the gadgets and electronic items. Another reason for the reputation of the site is Laabai’s huge range of options to select the favorite gadget and increasing number of gadget lovers who are ready to spend a lot of money.



About Laabai

Laabai.lk Deals is an online store which is designed and created to encourage users to shop with a better feel of ease and simplicity. The site offers a simple to navigate environment along with a range of options for customers to consider and purchase at the lowest prices in Sri Lanka. The company started operations around 12 Months ago and introduced ‘Cash on Delivery’ in the country.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Akthar Afzal

Website: http://www.laabai.lk/

Contact Number: +94 777 522 224

Email: akthar@laabai.lk

Address: Laabai Deals, 155,1/3, First Floor, Beauty Arcade, Colombo 11, Sri lanka