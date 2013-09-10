Laabai Bringing Some Powerful Brands to Loyal Customers

Colombo, Sri lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Those who love online shopping, now have a reason to rejoice. Laabai, a renowned online marketplace offering a range of product types to clients across the country, is bringing few powerful brands for customers to choose and select from. If sources are to be believed, company is planning to bring in more brands in near future. Some brands that have been recently introduced include Panasonic (laabai.lk), Hot Wheels (laabai.lk), Philips (laabai.lk), Jabra (laabai.lk) and Casio edifice (laabai.lk) among others.



When contacted, a representative of the company confirmed, “Yes we have introduced five well known brands. There are a set of class customers who always prefer to buy branded items so our new range would be exciting for them. We will also add some more brands in future as well.” He further added, “Our major aim is to provide high quality product in reasonable prices.”



The more of the products on the site is a way to expand market base. Arjuna, a renowned online marketer based in Colombo said, “Evolving continuously is necessary to grow in market. A number of different labels made a new start in Sri Lanka. Powerful brands offer a wide range and help customers select from a variety. The brands offered on the site are not just eminent, but they also put in a class to the decision of customers.”



Sources confirmed that Laabai has been in the market since September 2012. There is huge growth in the popularity of the site. Laabai is selected as the best ecommerce site of the year 2013. The major reason behind the success of the online store is increasing demand of electronic items and shortage of the retailer offering quality products on affordable prices. The company is becoming the first choice for providing all the required stuffs of the IT and other sectors.



About Laabai

Laabai.lk Deals is an online store which is designed and created to encourage users to shop with a better feel of ease and simplicity. The site offers a simple to navigate environment along with a range of options for customers to consider and purchase at the lowest prices in Sri Lanka. The company started operations in September of 2012 and introduced ‘Cash on Delivery’ in Sri Lanka.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Akthar Afzal

Website: http://www.laabai.lk/

Contact Number: +94 777 522 224

Email: akthar@laabai.lk

Address: Laabai Deals, 155,1/3, First Floor, Beauty Arcade, Colombo 11, Sri lanka