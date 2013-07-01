Laabai Introduces Laptop Category on Website Offering Range of Products at Affordable Prices

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Online Retail giants and a renowned name in the Sri Lankan market, Laabai Deals today announced the introduction of Laptop category on their web store. The customers would be able to view the available products and make a purchase from Wednesday, June 26, 2013. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to introduce the Laptop category for our customers to review the options and make a purchase.” He further added, “The popularity and demand of all electronic items especially the laptops is increasing at a tremendous pace; however, there is a marked shortage of reliable retailers offering the products at affordable prices. The addition of category marks the end of the same.”



According to the sources, the country has emerged as one of the fast growing IT markets in the area and the double digit compounded annual growth is likely to continue over the next few years as well. If experts of the field are to be believed, government’s decision to cut back on taxes and duties on electronic items, availability of range of options to select from and a growing segment of population in the country who are willing to spend more on laptops and electronic products and gadgets are the major reasons behind the same.



According to the Business Monitor International of the UK, “We forecast continued double-digit growth in all segments of the IT market. Sri Lankan IT spending should continue to benefit from the government's cut in taxes and duties on electrical products, which resulted in a double-digit surge in demand for computers in H111.” The computer hardware market in the country is expected to go past $528 million by the end of the year 2016.



Some of the laptop brands available on the web store for people to review and purchase include HP (laabai.lk), Dell (laabai.lk), ASUS (laabai.lk), Acer (laabai.lk) and Toshiba (laabai.lk) to name a few.



Laabai.lk Deals is an online store which is designed and created to encourage users to shop with a better feel of ease and simplicity. The site offers a simple to navigate environment along with a range of options for customers to consider and purchase at the lowest prices in Sri Lanka. The company started operations around seven months ago and introduced 'Cash on Delivery' in the country.



