Laabai Launches a New Range Catering to the Gifting Segment

Colombo, Sri lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Laabai, a popular shopping website in Sri Lanka, today announced the launch a new range of products in the gift section (laabai.lk) of the store. The products are affordable, unique and high on quality. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are glad to introduce new products in gifting section. The segment already has a wide range of options to view and choose from; however, adding the new range of products is a plus for the site.” He further added, “Selecting a gift item as per the needs or occasion can be a little difficult. With our huge range, you would certainly get an option that is apt as per the needs.”



According to the sources, Laabai is known as the most popular online shopping store in Sri Lanka. The store provides a range of gift-able products including Watches (laabai.lk), Toys (laabai.lk), Bicycles (laabai.lk), Baby Strollers (laabai.lk) among others. The website is known for providing the products at affordable prices. If experts of the field are to be believed the popularity of the site is likely to rise in the time to come as well.



With the new collection, the company is aiming to target more women customers. Experts confirmed that chances of women spending on gift items are far more than men. Stella from the company said, “Shopping is a passion for women and I know what attracts to women so we always have necessary and regular items in our store. We also have a number of women buyers who are our regular clients. Our shipping policy and payment methods are easy for all.”



About Laabai

Laabai.lk Deals is an online store which is designed and created to encourage users to shop with a better feel of ease and simplicity. The site offers a simple to navigate environment along with a range of options for customers to consider and purchase at the lowest prices in Sri Lanka. The company started operations around 12 months ago and introduced ‘Cash on Delivery’ in the country.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Akthar Afzal

Website: http://www.laabai.lk/

Contact Number: +94 777 522 224

Email: akthar@laabai.lk

Address: Laabai Deals, 155,1/3, First Floor, Beauty Arcade, Colombo 11, Sri lanka