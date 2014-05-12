Laabai.lk Brings Great Bargains on the Entertainment Section

Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Laabai.lk, a renowned name when it comes to offering wide range of products at most reasonable prices, is now offering best competitive discounts and deal on the entertainment section. The store is offering attractive promotional offers on big brands such as Sony and Samsung among others. The promotional deals are valid for Blu ray players (www.laabai.lk) and home theater systems (www.laabai.lk). Buyers can find exciting deals on LED TVs (www.laabai.lk) Samsung TVs (www.laabai.lk), Sony TVs (www.laabai.lk), as well.



If experts of the fields are to be believed, promotions and new offers are likely to attract many more customers to the online store. People always look for an easy and cost effective way for shopping so that they can save money on their purchases. Arjuna, an expert based in Colombo said that the competition is at its peak since a number of online and offline stores are providing wide products range at good prices. In this case stores that are offering most affordable prices or offering promotional coupon codes and deals along with quality services are likely to get more customers. Laabai.lk’s effort of capturing the market with their exciting deals seems enticing for customers.



When contacted, Abdul Rahman, the CEO of Laabai.lk said, "Yes, we are introducing new deals and promotional offers on entertainment section so that more people can buy their favorite TVs and players without thinking about prices." He further added, "The market is very competitive with so many online shopping sites out there. We focus on providing the best deals for customers in any way we can."



Laabai.lk is one of the biggest stores in Sri Lanka that is offering a wide range of products in several categories such as fashion, home and kitchen, mobile stores, electronics, outdoor, baby shop, personal care and software to name of a few.



About Us



About Laabai.lk

Laabai.lk is an online store which is designed and created to encourage users to shop with a better feel of ease and simplicity. The site offers a simple to navigate environment along with a range of options for customers to consider and purchase at the lowest prices in Sri Lanka. The company started operations in 2012 and introduced ‘Cash on Delivery’ in the country.



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Abdul Rahman

Address: Laabai.lk, 1, Deanston House,

Deanston Place, Galle Road, Colombo 3

Contact Number: +94 777 522 224

Email: admin@laabai.lk

Website: http://www.laabai.lk/