Laabai.Lk Releases New Cool Gadgets in the Home Electronics Market

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2014 -- Laabai.lk today announced the release of most cool gadgets in the home electronics segment. The online store is also offering money saving deals on a number of products including portable DVD players (http://www.laabai.lk), webcams (http://www.laabai.lk), external hard drives (http://www.laabai.lk), power banks (http://www.laabai.lk) and motherboards (http://www.laabai.lk) among other.



When contacted, Thaiyoob Ahamed, the CEO from the Laabai.lk said, "Yes, we are releasing many new interesting and useful gadgets for home electronic market. We want our customers to get every latest product that is available in the market that is why we always keep on updating our store with a lot of new and most recent products." He further added, "Portable technology is the growing trend in the market ever since the release of the first mobile phone. We have been one of the most popular stores in Sri Lanka and aim to continue with same success in future as well."



Gadgets and home electronics are considered as the most useful items for making life easier especially for women. Since a number of women in the country are active in their professional lives, gadgets and electronic items make their lives easier by helping them in kitchen and other household chores. Laabai.lk store is offering big range of household products that are useful not only for women but for all.



Some of the product categories catered to by the company include fashion, home and kitchen products, computer and Laptop and accessories, outdoors, mobiles and software and products for personal care among others. Currently the store is offering biggest deals on some of the major products such as Hachi Hopper Pan, Philips Diva Dry Iron,6 LED Solar Camping Light (4 in 1 Power), Hachi Induction Cooker with Touch, 6 in 1 Kitchen Can Opener, Sokany Waffle Maker, Sokany Muffin Maker, Achi 7 Pcs Non Stick Cookware Set and a lot more.



About Laabai.lk

Laabai.lk is an online store which is designed and created to encourage users to shop with a better feel of ease and simplicity. The site offers a simple to navigate environment along with a range of options for customers to consider and purchase at the lowest prices in Sri Lanka. The company started operations around seven years ago and introduced 'Cash on Delivery' in the country.



Contact Information:

Address: Laabai Deals, 563/1A, Sarasavi Road,

Nawala Road, Rajagiriya Sri Lanka

Contact Number: +94 777 522 224

Email: admin@laabai.lk

Website: http://www.laabai.lk/