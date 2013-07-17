Laabai.lk to Outsource Operations of Camera Division

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Laabai.lk, the online shopping store offering a range of shopping items to customers across Sri Lanka, today announced the details of ramping up the camera division to a whole new level. Addressing the media, a representative of the company said, “We hereby confirm that the camera division of Laabai.lk would now be operated by operated with all seriousness. We were unable to cater to the demands of the camera market before but now we have the force to offer better service and information in regards to the segment.”



The camera division is one of the most popular in the country and is growing at a tremendous pace. The number of camera enthusiasts opting for latest offerings from different renowned brands is likely to rise in the times to come. Abdul from Laabai.lk said, “The customers in the country are passionate about cameras and we do not want to disappoint them. With the coming up of experts who knows the ins and outs of the cameras sold on the site, the customers would be able to discuss the details and get genuine advice in relation to their purchase.”



Some of the brands available on site in relation to cameras include Nikon (http://www.laabai.lk), Samsung (http://www.laabai.lk), Sony (http://www.laabai.lk) and Canon (http://www.laabai.lk) among others. Abdul added, “The main objective here is to outsource this division to someone who knows about cameras. If you can't do it, let someone who can. Delegation is the future of growth. If we do find a company who wishes to take over cameras at laabai.lk, we are more than happy to hand it over. Customers matter and we want them to get it all at our website.”



About Laabai.lk

Laabai.lk is an online store which is designed and created to encourage users to shop with a better feel of ease and simplicity. The site offers a simple to navigate environment along with a range of options for customers to consider and purchase at the lowest prices in Sri Lanka. The company started operations in September of 2012 and introduced ‘Cash on Delivery’ in the country.



