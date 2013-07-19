New Healthcare research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Laboratory automation is defined as the use of technology to streamline or substitute manual manipulation of equipment and processes. Laboratory automation offers technologies and engineering backing for state-of-the-art work flows in research, quality assurance, and diagnostics labs. Lab automation techniques are broadly finding applications in a majority of lab procedures - from simple capping and decapping of sample bottles to high throughput screening of test samples.
The global market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $4.2 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The growth of the market is driven by miniaturization of the process, leading to reduction in overall costs, higher reproducibility and accuracy, increasing investments in biotechnology, large lab personnel demand and supply gap, and reduction in sample contamination risk. It is expected that the market will offer opportunities for lab automation solutions manufacturers with the introduction and adoption of upcoming technologies such as digital dispensing, semantic technology and merger of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) technology with the systems. However, factors such as indefinite data interchange standards, economic slowdown, and lack of technology planning are hindering the growth of the market. To deal with the varying demand, vendors of lab automation equipment offer a range of products and services. However, configuring components that permits maximum flexibility is a challenge.
North America accounted for the largest market share of the market, followed by Europe, in 2012. However, Asian, Pacific and Latin American countries represent emerging markets, owing to a rise in research outsourcing by pharmaceutical giants, rise in biotechnology sector investment, and growing industry demand for standardization and accreditation. The major players in the lab automation market are Tecan Group, Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), and Hamilton Robotics (U.S.).
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes and analyzes the global lab automation market on the basis of equipment and software, applications, type of automation, and end users. These markets are further divided into segments and sub-segments, to provide exhaustive value market analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.
Global Lab Automation Market, by Equipment and Software:
Automated Liquid Handling
Pipetting systems
Dispensers
Microplate washers
Automated workstations (multi-purpose)
Others (Decappers/Recappers etc.)
Microplate Readers
Multi-mode
Filter-based
Monochromator- based
Hybrid
