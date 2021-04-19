Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.



The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/622



The researchers find out why sales of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) industry.



Lab-on-a-chip market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to surge in development of healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of diseases such as renal diseases and cardiovascular diseases, and growth of the R&D facilities. In addition, rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising demand for regenerative medicines are key factors driving growth of the market in the region.



Key players in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Abaxis Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/622



Important Points Mentioned in the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/622



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Microfluidics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic Labs

Hospitals

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market growth worldwide?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lab-on-a-chip-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Definition

1.2. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Research Scope

1.3. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Methodology

1.4. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…