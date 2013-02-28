"Lab21 Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Lab21 Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Lab21 Limited (Lab21) is a personalized healthcare company. The company offers diagnostic products and services and supports medical diagnostics, blood bank screening and drug discovery. Lab21serves pharmaceutical and diagnostic firms and international healthcare providers. Lab21's diagnostic product division manufactures immuno-diagnostic kits and reagents which is focused on infectious diseases for the blood banking and clinical markets. Its clinical services operations provides high technology molecular assays and companion diagnostics. Lab21 has office in South Carolina, the US and Cambridge, the UK with a GMP manufacturing facility in Cambridge and other manufacturing sites in Camberley, Bridport and Newmarket. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, the UK.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The company plans to develop fully automated polymerase chain reaction based assays on the BD MAX platform as recently it entered into a collaboration with Becton, Dickinson and Company.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Lab21 Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oxford Biodynamics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- The Binding Site Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Mindray Medical International Limited (MR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Vivacta Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Pacific Edge Limited (PEB) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Enigma Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- i360medical Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- GeneNews Limited (GEN) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Circadian Technologies Limited (CIR) - Product Pipeline Analysis