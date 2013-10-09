Label City Supplies an Extensive Variety of Labels Makers to the Market

Jim Thorpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Labeling basically represents the contents and demarcates a name for the product or service. It is a symbol that stands for the indicated product. Labels can be associated with electronics, cosmetics, food and beverages and pharmaceutical products. Labels can vary from the requirement of a business. They may give very important information such as nutritional facts on food items for example; it will let out how much fats proteins and vitamins the food item has as well as its ingredients or just carry the name of the product with the logo.



Various renowned brands are offering their products in this arena with latest technology and compact designs. One of such brand is Dymo, that has a vast variety of products that caters to the commercial and industrial needs of labels. The dymoletratag labels are available in a variety of models for labeling of different materials. The dymoletratag can be used on paper (white) plastic (various) iron, etc. and even for labeling on clothing. Its categories include iron-on letratag tape, plastic letratag label tape, metallic letratag label tape, paper letratag label tape, Multipack letratag label tape.



One could make labels in a variety of colors, fonts and designs. One could use graphics and motifs and make them in different shapes and sizes. There is a wide range of label making machines and printers are those most commonly used for label making. Label writers or label printers make the job easy as it could be tedious to do the work with a normal printer and the results may be slow with less resolution and low quality labels.



One of the most rejoiced product in label writing is Dymolabelwriter 400 which is a high end product. Its beneficial features are that it has 40 labels per minute print speed; it makes labels up to 60 MM wide and has 300 DPI for high quality labels. It is simple to load and unload labels with its label release feature. It has a PC and MAC compatibility. This gadget is sleek and very effective. It gives the best output and is cost effective.So go ahead and pick up the best label maker that suits your requirement to the fullest.



About Label City

Label City is the supplier of Dymo, Costar and Seiko labeling products. They deal solely in label printers and supplies. They have 18 years of experience in the field and have been offering their products across the globe via shipping. With its superior services, Label City has created a niche for itself in this arena.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact at:

Glen Degarnham

Email – Customer Service: sales@labelcity.com

Complete Address - PO Box 450, Jim Thorpe, PA

Zip Code: 18229-450

Contact Phone: Toll Free:1-888-999-6333

Website – http://www.labelcity.com