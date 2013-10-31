Label City's Label Writer Has Many Features Suited for Different Labeling Tasks

Jim Thorpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Label writers have made the task of putting labels so easy and convenient for big and small businesses that the efficiency of businesses has increased manifolds. Most of these are adhesive-backed those are designed to print quality and durable labels.



These label machines are of various types: Handheld, desktop, PC connectable and Label printers. The label machines available in the market are equipped with easy-to use convenient features those allow to print labels as per requirement. These machines also offer colored or plain labels and can print on laminated labels that withstand abrasions, chemicals, water, heat, cold, heat or other harsh environments.



One of the most renowned players in the label making circuit is Dymo that has been catering to the needs of thousands of customers across the globe since past few decades. Their constant up gradation of their products and the huge gamut catering to the household and industrial needs makes them the leader in the market.



Their most popular label maker for use in home and office is Dymoletratag that makes wide labels those are available in paper, plastic and iron-on materials. These electronic label makers are available in handheld and desktop models with accessories and tapes.



Another useful product from Dymo in this arena is dymolabelwriter 400 that comes in various models. The special features include label rewind and eject system and all models allowing printing labels from very small size to big ones. This label writer is simple to use and can be attached to the Computer and with the help of free plug-ins thermal labels of high resolution can be printed efficiently.



The dymo rhino series of the company has been quiet successful in the labeling arena. As the name suggests powerful label machines, these are industrial strength label printers those are suitable for A/V installations, HVAC, Warehousing and property maintenance. These can be used on Polyester, Vinyl, Flexible Nylon and heat shrink tubes.



Since labeling is an essential requirement of most of the businesses no matter how big or small these are, the label makers can be easily ordered online as one gets full information on the product and its features and then can decide on the final purchase.



About Label City

Labelcity is a trusted name that has been providing labels and printers to thousands of satisfied customers across the globe from past 18 years. They are suppliers of various renowned brands like Dymo, CoStar, Seiko, etc. Their superior services at affordable prices have made them one of the topmost label and printers suppliers. Their user friendly website demonstrates the products with relevant information and features that enables a customer to order the best suited product as per his needs.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Glen Degarnham

Email – Customer Service: sales@labelcity.com

Complete Address - PO Box 450, Jim Thorpe, PA

Zip Code: 18229-450

Contact Phone: Toll Free : 1-888-999-6333

Website– http://www.labelcity.com