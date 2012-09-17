Label Planet Introduces Stikins to Help Label Your Child's Items

Cheshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- A child often brings a lot of joy to the family and all parents feel particularly very proud about it. But for the busy parents of this era, providing proper care to their child often poses a challenge. And with the child growing with age, the duty to ensure proper wash-care and saving a child’s items from getting misplaced becomes more demanding. With this in mind, Label Planet has now introduced a new range of Stikins that could be stuck onto different children’s items, from wash-care labels to shoes and lunch boxes or any item that a child carries to school. The advanced vinyl labels are easy to stick on and they stay stuck!



Label Planet says that their name labels are the perfect way to personalise a child’s items. Tested successfully for BS EN ISO6330 wash tests, Stikins can withstand at least 30 washes. With these name labels, parents can rest assured that all items are safe and won’t get lost among so many similar products in the school. Thousands of busy parents have purchased Stikins since 2003 which is testament to quality and value of the product.



In 2010 Label Planet introduced their New Stikins name labels. This easy to sell name label can be used for a variety of purposes for all kinds of school items. Because of its advanced vinyl labeling material it can be stuck onto the wash-care label of clothes, shoes, backpacks, notebooks, lunch items and just about anything else. The new Stikins labels have been fully tested by an independent laboratory using the BS ENISO 6330 wash test procedures for 30 washes at 40 degrees and passed with flying colours.



Label Planet also offers its original Stikins name labels. These come in assorted packs of name labels for all kinds of school items. This product was developed by Label Planet in 2003 and since then Stikins original name labels have been purchased and used by thousands of delighted UK parents. The "H" shaped labels stick onto wash-care labels and are durable and easy to apply.



Besides selling name labels to a large number of parents, Label Planet provides efficient name labeling solutions to nursing homes as well. Anyone can easily place orders for Stikins by visiting their website http://www.name-labels.com.



