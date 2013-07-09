Labelcity Announces Seven Hot Deals

Jim Thorpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Different products and brands of printer that offer unique features are available nowadays. Labelcity has claimed to be one of best companies which cater different labelling products. Some of the best products when it comes to label have been offered by Labelcity and they include Dymo, CoStar, and Seiko Labelling Products.



Labelcity offers many Dymo products such as LabelWriter, LabelManager, Rhino, LetraTag, DiscPainter, and DateMark. Dymo LabelWriter includes Dymo Address Labels that are offered in two shipping labels. The customer can choose either large shipping labels or standard shipping labels. Also, the Dymo LetraTag Labels offered by Labelcity are made from different materials such as paper, plastic, and iron-on for labelling clothing. The Dymo LetraTag made from plastic is available in different colors.



Aside from these products, Labelcity has announced 7 hot deals this week including at least $20 off on selected models of Rhino Industrial Label Printers, $20 on both LabelWriter SE450 and 4xL, and many more. However, the hottest deal is the almost $70 free labels with a Dymo LabelWriter 450 Turbo. The 450 Series has replaced Dymo LabelWriter 400 Series and has been known to print at speeds up to 71 labels per minute.



About Labelcity

Labelcity Inc. has been serving more than 80,000 customers around USA and Canada for over 18 years. The company has started its labelling business way back to the introduction of CoStar Label Printers more than a decade ago. From then on, it has grown and become the biggest supplier of Dymo, CoStar, and Seiko Label Printers. As of now, Labelcity ships from 2 warehouses in the USA and they can be found in the West and East Coast. Also, the company has this so-called Labelcity difference which lies in the fact that the company can offer the right items, at the right price, and in the right frame.



Contact Information:

Glen Degarnham

Email – sales@labelcity.com

Complete Address - PO Box 450, Jim Thorpe, PA

Zip Code18229-450

Contact Phone: Toll Free 1-888-999-6333

Website – http://www.labelcity.com