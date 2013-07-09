Labelcity Caters Different Labelling Products

Jim Thorpe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Labelcity is shipping from its two warehouses that can be found in the West Coast and East Coast of USA. It claims that it offers right items at the right price and in the right frame. That is why each of the products offered by Labelcity has claimed to have its own unique features that are designed to meet the needs of the customers. These products include LabelWriter, LabelManager, Rhino, LetraTag, DiscPrinter, and DateMark from Dymo, and Smart Label Printer from Seiko.



Labelcity offers Dymo LabelWriter in different models. The price range of these products is from $79.99 up to $229.90. Some of the models include 450 Label Printer, 450 Turbo Label Printer, 450 Twin Turbo Printer, SE450 Label Printer, and much more. One of the most popular models of Dymo LabelWriter is offered by Labelcity is the Dymo 4xL Label Printer that prints in fast speed and 300dpi quality.



Aside from these, the LabelManager offered includes Label Makers, Dymo Labels, and accessories. The size of a Dymo Label ranges from 6mm up to 24mm. Available in different colours, these Dymo D1 Labels are suitable for use in Dymo LabelManager and LabelPoint label makers. They can also be used together with Rhino Industrial Printers and the Dymo LabelWriter DUO.



About Labelcity Inc.

Labelcity Inc. has started way back to the introduction of CoStar Label Printers more than a decade ago. From then on, it has grown and become one of the biggest dedicated sources of supplies for label printers such as Dymo, CoStar, and Seiko. It has already served more than 80,000 customers in USA and Canada alone for over 18 years. Its US operation has been serving not only American and Canadian market, but also other countries like Europe and Asia.



