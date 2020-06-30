Labeling Equipment Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Labeling Equipment Market Set for 2X Growth over 2019 - 2029

The digital era – bringing efficiency, product adaptability, and greater automation – is shaping up the future of label and packaging printing industry. Packaging machinery sector in particular has been witnessing steady growth of the labeling equipment market. Future Market Insights, in its new study, reveals that the labeling equipment market revenues will double over the projection period (2019-2029). The rise of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and high demand for adhesive based labeling are further pressurizing manufacturers to align with new industry trends.



Top & Bottom Labeling Equipment Gaining Maximum Traction

In terms of value, top & bottom labeling equipment continues to account higher share as compared to specific top labeling and bottom labeling equipment. Allowing convenient adjustment and steady production, the top & bottom labeling equipment also witnesses higher investment and innovations. On the other hand, lower average cost of wrap labelling equipment alludes greater volume sales of the category vis-à-vis value gains, with over 125 million unit sales estimated by 2019 end.



Europe Leading, South Asia Promises New Opportunities

Demand for labeling equipment is currently gaining a boost from growing popularity of self-adhesive labels and rapid penetration of high-end packaging solutions such as pouches, sleeves, and flexible packaging. Europe represents around 29% of the total market value, with end-use markets such as pharma and F&B appearing strong and more sustainable. However, developing countries in South Asia are seemingly outpacing Europe's local markets and the trend is expected to continue over the following years. Growing adoption of an array of labeling and packaging formats in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) of South Asia will also contribute to market growth.



Robot-assisted Labeling - Prominent Trend

Amid growing importance of enhancing productivity with fewer failures across diverse industry verticals to meet ever-increasing demand, an embrace of R&D has been underway in labeling equipment landscape. These factors played a significant role in HERMA's decision to introduce robot-assisted print & apply system for pallet labelling. Collaborative industrial robot (cobot) allows highly flexible application of labels on two sides of filled pallets on a packaging line at variable positions. Such a strategic move is projected to influence other market players to follow suit and invest in robotic technology.



How Growth will Unfold

Labeling equipment is an essential part of the modern production process, especially for healthcare & pharmaceutical products. In recent years, industry professionals are pushing for more advanced pharma packaging to ensure accuracy, protection, directed use, and convenience of their products. This, in turn, will positively impact the growth of labeling equipment market. In 2018, labelling equipment of around US$ 800 Mn were sold for use in F&B industry. Mounting concerns over food allergens, greater awareness of food additives, and a heightened focus on sustainability in industry will work to the advantage of packaging manufacturers and labeling equipment manufacturing companies.