Labmate News, Articles and Product Info Just a Click Away at Labmate Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Laboratories around the world continue to rely on the website Labmate-Online.com as the most complete resource for lab equipment, technologies, articles and industry news. The Labmate Internation portal provides laboratory equipment and supplies as well as equipment updates, articles and news featured in the print versions of International Labmate, Labmate UK & Ireland and LabAsia.



As the cornerstone of the world’s healthcare continuum, laboratories must constantly evolve in terms of equipment, procedures and new assays. Life science laboratory personnel and scientists working within industrial laboratories, hospital laboratories and governmental laboratories globally have always relied on Labmate Online to provide the latest information on equipment for their lab as well as informative articles and news. “The online portal helps bring all of the collective information, innovations and products together for all of our various print journal readers across the globe,” said a Labmate Online spokesperson.



The laboratory products section of Labmate Online covers a range of general life science lab equipment and lab apparatus. Their online version of the Buyers Guide for International Laboratories helps labs locate the laboratory equipment they are looking for quickly and easily via laboratory instrumentation and product category, science area of interest or keyword search. The Guide covers areas such as chromatography, spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, laboratory consumables, microscopy, and IT for the Lab. “The Labmate Buyers Guide provides laboratory managers and purchasing staff with the perfect tool for making informed decisions regarding the use of their budgets,” said the spokesperson.



Like the print journals, the online portal has a spotlight focus covering topics relating to lab apparatus, pumps and liquid handling as well as food and beverage analysis. In addition, it covers sample preparation and processing including autoclave updates, cooling and freezing technology, luminescence, UV, and image analysis. Chromatography and spectroscopy are also covered as techniques in this separation science arena are the backbone of the Labmate portal.



A Labmate News section provides the latest news in the lab industry while crucial articles tackle topics concerning nanotechnology and microtechnology, particle characterisation, biotechnology and immunology. While clinical and diagnostic products and pharmaceutical analysis will be covered throughout the year, LIMS and laboratory automation, proteomics, genomics and microarrays are among the special features of both online and print issues. For more information, please visit http://www.labmate-online.com/home/laboratory-products/3/



About Labmate Online

Labmate Online is a portal for lab equipment updates, articles and news featured in International Labmate, Labmate UK & Ireland and LabAsia. Their focus is to provide life science laboratory personnel and scientists working within industrial laboratories, hospital laboratories and governmental laboratories globally, with the latest information on equipment for their lab, articles and new developments. Registered users can browse their extensive online buyers guide for hundreds of products from the world’s leading manufacturers.