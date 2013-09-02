Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Digiarty Software Inc. (http://www.winxdvd.com/), one of the global leading multimedia software companies, rolls out a 2013 Labor Day promotion open to all working people, including office workers, factory workers, manufacturing worker, construction workers, migrant workers, etc in need of media entertainment for a break after hard working. A 75% off Holiday Video Software Pack is now presented, covering four Windows programs for DVD ripping, DVD copying, video conversion and music/movie streaming.



Labor Day in United States is a federal holiday observed on the first Monday in September, namely, September 2 in 2013 to celebrate the economic and social contributions of workers. If you happen to be one of them, or are anyone interested in this deal, you are welcome here: http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/



Accordingly, Digiarty wrapped the latest and full versions of a DVD ripper, a HD video converter, a DVD copy pro and the Air Playit streaming server in the Labor Day gift pack. It is helpful to clone DVD to DVD, rip the latest encrypted DVDs to digital videos in general formats, convert between HD and SD videos, and stream Blu-ray DVD videos to iPad, iPhone, and Android tablets and mobile phones instantly and wirelessly.



- WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: Rip lately released DVDs to AVI, MP4, H.264, WMV, MOV, FLV, 3GP, etc, reproduce hot summer movies on iPhone/5, iPad/4, HTC One, Google New Nexus 7, X-box One, Samsung Galaxy S3/S4, PSP, PS3, etc.



- WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: Convert movie video to MKV, M2TS, MPEG, MPEG4, RM, RMVB, WebM, iPhone, iPad, Android, Microsoft, etc., download YouTube online videos free, edit videos for sharing, etc.



- WinX DVD Copy Pro: 1:1 clone all kinds of DVD to another DVD, mount DVD ISO or convert DVD to ISO image file, DVD VIDEO_TS folder and single MPEG2 file. Support Sony Bad Sector, Disney's Fake, region codes and other DVD copy protections for personal DVD backup.



- Air Playit: real-time streaming 320 different formats of video & audio files to iPhone iPad iTouch via WiFi and 3G/4G network. Enable watch movies stored in PC on mobile devices very conveniently without taking up any space.



Price and Availability

The 4 software in WinX Holiday Video Pack add up to $159.85. But special discount is open for all people to better enjoy 2013 movies. This pack is only $49.95 now, 75% off, due to the 2013 Labor Day Week sales/promotion. Benefit now at: http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.