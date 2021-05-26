Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Global Laboratory Automation Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States), Inpeco SA (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter) (United States), Tecan Group Ltd (Switzerland), Hudson Robotics Inc. (United States), Becton Dickinson & Co. (United States), Synchron Lab Automation (Netherlands)



Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to research, develop, optimize and capitalize on technologies in the laboratory that enable new and improved processes. Laboratory Automation (LA) is an automation system that is mainly used for the purpose of performing any kind of repetitive tasks in the laboratory. It replaces human operators with robotic devices when preparing and transporting samples. It consolidates the control of several different analysers to a smaller number of operators and thus reduces the costs for laboratory tests. The benefits of full laboratory automation include reducing human error in sample handling, improvements in overall process control, and faster turnaround times (TAT) from sampling to reporting test results. Most clinical laboratories will soon be deciding to implement Laboratory Automation (LA), or parts thereof, to reduce operating costs to meet declining reimbursements for medical services. With Laboratory Automation, laboratories can flexibly meet changing requirements, optimize operational efficiency, improve workflow functions, and improve productivity at a reasonable cost.



by Type (Software, Automated Workstations, Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells, Microplate Readers, Robotic Systems, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Other EquipmentsÂ ), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Proteomics Solutions, Genomics), Software (Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Laboratory Information System (LIS), Chromatography Data System (CDS), Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), Scientific Data Management System (SDMS)), End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies)



- The Increased Spending On Healthcare Services

- The Growing Need of Low Regent Cost, High Productivity, and Reproducibility



- The Demand for Increased Sample Results, Handling, Data Integrity and Short Method Development Time

- Increasing Demand for Higher Accuracy in the Results of the Testing Done In the Laboratories

- Rising Aging Population Along With Growing Number of Diagnos



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Laboratory Automation market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.



The Laboratory Automation market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here.



The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



The report highlights Laboratory Automation market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Laboratory Automation market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Laboratory Automation Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Laboratory Automation Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Laboratory Automation Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Laboratory Automation Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Laboratory Automation Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Laboratory Automation Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Laboratory Automation Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Laboratory Automation Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Laboratory Automation Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Laboratory Automation Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

