Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory automation systems are playing a key role in optimizing and maximizing the accuracy of laboratory test results and reducing human errors, while simultaneously ensuring that tests are conducted fast and efficiently. These systems also enable laboratories to deliver more accurate reports and generates data faster which ensures actionable data is available on short notice and for proper review.



The Laboratory Automation Systems market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends.



Further Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2020, Tecan launched Rapid EZ DNA-Seq library preparation kit, which is an end-to-end solution for PCR-free generation of NGS libraries in just 2.5 hours. The kit uses Tecan's robust enzymatic DNA fragmentation and DimerFree library construction technologies, which eliminates the need for tedious optimization regardless of input amount.

In August 2019, Agilent acquired BioTek Instruments. The acquisition helped Agilent to expand its presence and expertise in cell analysis as well as create a robust position in large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.2% in 2020. Key driving factors include rising focus on laboratory research and increasing funding by investors and international organizations.

Key players operating in the market are Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux, and Abbott.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Robotic Arm

Microplate Readers

Automated Workstation

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Genomics

Proteomics



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics lab

Forensics

Others



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



The report segments the Laboratory Automation Systems market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.



