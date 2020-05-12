Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Laboratory Centrifuge Market (Product Type - Equipment, and Accessories; Rotor Design - Fixed-angle Rotors, Swinging-bucket Rotors, Vertical Rotors, and Other Rotors; Intended Use - General Purpose Centrifuges, Clinical Centrifuges, and Preclinical Centrifuges; Application - Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cellomics, Genomics, Proteomics, Blood Component Separation, and Other Applications; End User - Hospitals, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Academic and Research Institutions): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13107



Growing Aging Population



The growing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer is one of the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market globally. An increase in the aging population with higher susceptibility to diseases because of low immunity power also boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements, new product launches, and an increase in research activities in the field of life sciences & biotechnology fuels the growth of the global laboratory centrifuge market.



Growing Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Across the Globe



However, the high cost of equipment and reduced sales of the equipment due to extended lifespan are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of diagnostic laboratories across the globe creates an opportunity for the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market in the next few years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Centrifuge Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Leading the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Industry



Geographically, the global laboratory centrifuge market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the global laboratory centrifuge market due to the large base of the biopharmaceutical industry and diagnostics laboratories in the North America region.



The Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a faster rate due to rapidly improving healthcare facilities in countries like India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. Japan dominated the Asia Pacific laboratory centrifuge market whereas China is estimated to record exponential growth rate through the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to uphold steady growth rates during the forecast period.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13107



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Laboratory Centrifuge Amidst COVID-19"



Laboratory Centrifuge Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Laboratory Centrifuge Market Highlights



=> Laboratory Centrifuge Market Projection



=> Laboratory Centrifuge Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Laboratory Centrifuge Market



Chapter - 4 Laboratory Centrifuge Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Product Type



=> Equipment



=> Accessories



Chapter - 6 Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Rotor Design



=> Fixed-angle Rotors



=> Swinging-bucket Rotors



=> Vertical Rotors



=> Other Rotors



Chapter - 7 Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Intended Use



=> General Purpose Centrifuges



=> Clinical Centrifuges



=> Preclinical Centrifuges



Chapter - 8 Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Application



=> Diagnostics



=> Microbiology



=> Cellomics



=> Genomics



=> Proteomics



=> Blood Component Separation



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 9 Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



=> Academic and Research Institutions



Chapter - 10 Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 11 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



=> QIAGEN N.V.



=> Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.



=> Sartorius AG



=> Beckman Coulter, Inc.



=> Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH



=> Agilent Technologies, Inc.



=> Eppendorf Group



=> Neuation



=> Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 12 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-laboratory-centrifuge-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.