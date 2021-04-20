Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis.



Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.



To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/600



Some Key Findings from the Report:



In March 2021, Andritz launched a new centrifuge system, ecoOne. This system is a pusher centrifuge with a powerful single motor that has multiple functions for the application of heavy chemicals, technical salt, and agrochemicals.

Accessories segment is expected to register a 3.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to need for repeated purchase of tubes, buckets, and bottles.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing concerns about blood disorders and rising focus on treatment, growing number of private hospitals, and presence of major market players are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius.



Laboratory Centrifuges Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Micro centrifuges

Mini centrifuges

Other

Accessories

Rotors

Tubes

Centrifuge Bottles

Buckets

Plates

Others



Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

General Purpose Centrifuges

Preclinical Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges



Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed-angle Rotors

Vertical Rotors

Swinging-bucket Rotors

Others



Application Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostics

Cellomics

Genomics

Microbiology

Blood Component Separation

Proteomics

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutions

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/600



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Laboratory Centrifuges market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Laboratory Centrifuges market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of automation technology.

4.2.2.2. Rise in biological research activities.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled technicians.

4.2.3.2. High cost of the centrifuge instruments.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Equipment

5.1.2. Accessories



CONTINUED..!!



For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-centrifuges-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-laboratory-centrifuges-market