Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Burlington, NC based Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is an independent clinical laboratory company that offers various tests, including blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, and blood cell counts. Specifically, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's products include a prenatal blood test that purportedly detects developmental problems in the DNA of a fetus with remarkable accuracy.



On January 1, 2022, The New York Times published an article questioning the accuracy of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's prenatal blood tests. Specifically, the article indicated, among other things, that the positive results of the prenatal blood tests offered by Labcorp are "incorrect about 85 percent of the time." Additionally, the article revealed that "patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing," but that such tests "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy."



Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) declined from $313.04 per share on December 16, 2021, to as low as $260.54 per share on January 28, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.