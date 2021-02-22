New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global laboratory filtration market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.06 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Filtration and separation technology all around the world is widely used in modern industrialized countries and is rapidly being applied in developing countries as well. Filtration is an initial and essential process in pharmaceutical, and bio scientific laboratory applications. Filtration is also important and widely used as one of the unit operations of pharmaceutical technology. It may be simultaneously combined with other unit operations to process the feed stream, as in the bio-filter, which is a combined filter and biological digestion device. Filtration is a technique that is used to separate solids from liquids or solution by interposing a filter medium through which solutions or liquids can pass.



Key Companies of the Laboratory Filtration Market are:



Sigma-Aldrich, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, 3M Purification, Inc., Sartorius Group, Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG., Cantel Medical Corporation and Veolia Water Technologies



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2287



Rise in population growth will increase demand, which will require increased production and increases in manufacturing efficiency for industrial products, foods and beverages, transportation, and infrastructure. Laboratory Filtration solutions are used in procedures such as drug screening, DNA and protein separation, cell culture, and filtration processes. Flourishing biopharmaceutical research activities and the desire for rapid drug commercialization are the prime drivers of the laboratory filtration market.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the laboratory filtration market on the basis of technology, product, end-use and region:



Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Microfiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Vacuum Filtration

Nanofiltration



Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Filtration Assemblies



Microfiltration Assemblies

Reverse Osmosis Assemblies

Ultrafiltration Assemblies

Vacuum Filtration Assemblies

Others



Filtration Media



Filter Papers

Cellulose Filter Papers

Glass Microfiber Filter Papers

Quartz Filter Papers

Membrane Filters

Syringe Filters

Syringeless Filters

Capsule Filters

Filtration Microplates

Others



Filtration Accessories



Filter Holders

Filter Funnels

Filter Dispensers

Filter Flasks

Filter Housings

Cartridges

Vacuum Pumps

Seals

Other Accessories



End Use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2287



Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Laboratory Filtration market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Laboratory Filtration market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growing Purity Requirements in End-User Segments

3.2. Increasing Funding for Research

3.3. Rising number of small scale biopharmaceuticals companies across the world



Chapter 4. Laboratory Filtration Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Laboratory Filtration Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Laboratory Filtration Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Laboratory Filtration Market Impact Analysis



Continue…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2287



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the facility, and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.



Browse Related Report:



Joint Replacement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Procedure, By Region, Segment Forecast To 2027



Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Indication, By Application, By Region, Forecast To 2027