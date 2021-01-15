Laboratory Informatics Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report (2020- 2027)

Laboratory Informatics Market Size – USD 2.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trend – Rise in technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Laboratory informatics is a comprehensive application of information via a platform of instruments, data management tools, and software services that enables the collection, transfer, analysis and elucidation of data. Laboratory informatics has gained traction with the emergence of bioinformatics, cheminformatics, and health informatics. The global Laboratory Informatics is predicted to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to the report by Emergen Research.
Key market participants include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Waters Corporation
Market Drivers
The market is predicted to expand significantly over the next years due to the augmenting need for scientific data integration solutions and the escalating adoption of laboratory information management systems. The emergence of cost-efficient solutions for informatics and the growing adoption of laboratory automation to reduce the operational costs is likely to bolster the market demand and growth over the projected timeline. Additionally, the application of these technologies to reduce maintenance costs and integration period is further adding to market growth.
Regional Analysis
North America is projected to dominate the industry in the projected timespan owing to the presence of pharmaceutical giants, the rising demand to reduce administrative expenses, and the increased demand for better diagnostic tools and solutions. The need to enhance the performance of laboratories, reduce medical errors, and increased combination of labs and information systems is further anticipated to add to market growth. Asia Pacific is foreseen to expand at a rapid rate through the projected timeframe attributable to the rising demand for laboratory information technology in APAC such as Japan and China due to growing need for efficient management of operating expenses.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
1. Services
2. Software
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
1. Cloud-based
2. On-premises
3. Web-hosted
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
1. Electronic Lab Notebooks
2. Laboratory Information Management Systems
3. Scientific Data Management Systems
4. Electronic Data Capture
5. Laboratory Execution Systems
6. Clinical Data Management Systems
7. Enterprise Content Management
8. Chromatography Data Systems
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
1. Contract Research Organizations
2. Environmental Testing Laboratories
3. Food & Beverage
4. Oil & Gas
5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
6. Petrochemical Refineries
7. Others
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Laboratory Informatics Market.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The increasing need for scientific data integration solutions
4.2.2.2. Growing emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics
4.2.2.3. Rising laboratory automation
4.2.2.4. The escalating adoption of laboratory information management systems
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. The lack of skilled laboratory information specialists
4.2.3.2. Dearth of standards for integration
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Laboratory Informatics Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Services
5.1.2. Software
Continue…
