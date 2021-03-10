Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- laboratory informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for laboratory informatics is projected to expand substantially during the forecast period, owing to emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics and increasing adoption of laboratory information management systems. Furthermore, rising technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics are expected to augment the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Laboratory Informatics market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Key market participants include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Waters Corporation



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Software



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web-hosted



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electronic Lab Notebooks

Laboratory Information Management Systems

Scientific Data Management Systems

Electronic Data Capture

Laboratory Execution Systems

Clinical Data Management Systems

Enterprise Content Management

Chromatography Data Systems



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Petrochemical Refineries

Others



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The increasing need for scientific data integration solutions



4.2.2.2. Growing emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics



4.2.2.3. Rising laboratory automation



4.2.2.4. The escalating adoption of laboratory information management systems



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The lack of skilled laboratory information specialists



4.2.3.2. Dearth of standards for integration



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Laboratory Informatics Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Services



5.1.2. Software



Chapter 6. Laboratory Informatics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Cloud-based



6.1.2. On-premises



6.1.3. Web-hosted



Chapter 7. Laboratory Informatics Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Electronic Lab Notebooks



7.1.2. Laboratory Information Management Systems



7.1.3. Scientific Data Management Systems



7.1.4. Electronic Data Capture



7.1.5. Laboratory Execution Systems



7.1.6. Clinical Data Management Systems



7.1.7. Enterprise Content Management



7.1.8. Chromatography Data Systems



Thank you for reading our report.

