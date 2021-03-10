Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics and rising adoption of laboratory information management systems are driving the laboratory informatics market
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- laboratory informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for laboratory informatics is projected to expand substantially during the forecast period, owing to emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics and increasing adoption of laboratory information management systems. Furthermore, rising technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics are expected to augment the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.
Key market participants include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Waters Corporation
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Services
Software
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Web-hosted
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Electronic Lab Notebooks
Laboratory Information Management Systems
Scientific Data Management Systems
Electronic Data Capture
Laboratory Execution Systems
Clinical Data Management Systems
Enterprise Content Management
Chromatography Data Systems
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Contract Research Organizations
Environmental Testing Laboratories
Food & Beverage
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Petrochemical Refineries
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The increasing need for scientific data integration solutions
4.2.2.2. Growing emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics
4.2.2.3. Rising laboratory automation
4.2.2.4. The escalating adoption of laboratory information management systems
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. The lack of skilled laboratory information specialists
4.2.3.2. Dearth of standards for integration
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Laboratory Informatics Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Services
5.1.2. Software
Chapter 6. Laboratory Informatics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Cloud-based
6.1.2. On-premises
6.1.3. Web-hosted
Chapter 7. Laboratory Informatics Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Electronic Lab Notebooks
7.1.2. Laboratory Information Management Systems
7.1.3. Scientific Data Management Systems
7.1.4. Electronic Data Capture
7.1.5. Laboratory Execution Systems
7.1.6. Clinical Data Management Systems
7.1.7. Enterprise Content Management
7.1.8. Chromatography Data Systems
Continue…!
