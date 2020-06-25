Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Type (Broad, Industry-specific), Component (Software, Services), Delivery (On premise, Remote, Cloud), End User (CRO, Pharma, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, FnB, Oil, Gas) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global LIMS Market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1%.



Growth in this market is driven by the increasing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories, increasing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS.



By type, the broad-based LIMS segment dominated the market in 2019



Based on type, the Laboratory Information Management System Market is segmented into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. The broad-based LIMS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as these solutions provide users with significant room for customization and interpretation that can support multiple businesses across different geographic locations. Broad-based LIMS helps streamline laboratory workflow processes and improve decision-making and reporting; these advantages are expected to drive their uptake in the coming years.



The life sciences segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on industry, the LIMS Market is segmented into life sciences, chemical, food & beverage and agriculture, environmental testing, petrochemical refineries and oil & gas, and other industries. The life sciences segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the rise in outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, rising stringency of regulatory mandates, increasing number of biobanks/biorepositories, and growing R&D investments/activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



The on-premise LIMS segment commanded the largest share of the LIMS Market in 2019



Based on the deployment model, the Laboratory Information Management System Market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and remotely hosted models. In 2019, the on-premise LIMS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the fact that these solutions are more customizable and have minimum risk associated with data breaches and external attacks.



In 2019, North America held the largest share of the LIMS Market, followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in new technologies, growth in biobanks, easy availability of LIMS products and services, and stringent regulatory requirements across industries.



LabWare (US), LabVantage Solutions (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) were the leading players in the global Laboratory Information Management System Market in 2019. Other major players include Abbott Informatics (US), LabLynx (US), Autoscribe Informatics (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Computing Solutions (US), GenoLogics (Canada), LABWORKS (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Siemens (Germany), Accelerated Technology Laboratories (US), ApolloLIMS (US), Ovation (US), Novatek International (Canada), CloudLIMS (US), Eusoft (Italy), Horizon LIMS (US), and Promium (US).