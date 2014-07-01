Laboratory Information Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The report covers the market analysis for various medical transcription reports offered by medical transcription service providers to end users such as healthcare institutes, clinics, hospitals and other eligible professionals. Medical transcription has greatly increased the volume and quality of healthcare documentation globally. It has also helped in improving healthcare services output and patient care facilities in both developed and developing countries. The stakeholders for this study include market players who provide medical transcription services and develop software used in medical transcription and in recording patient information.



Browse the full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-transcription-services.html



The global medical transcription services market on the basis of service types is categorized into patient history, discharge summary, consultation records, operative records and other diagnostic reports. This study also further categorizes this market by the modes of procuring these services namely, outsourcing and offshoring. The market overview section of the report demonstrates the details of the market dynamics and market trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this field. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical transcription services market.



Request for customization of this report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1662



In terms of geographical distribution, the global medical transcription market has been classified into four geographical areas, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The study further offers recommendations and highlights the key barriers that exist in the market, which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and grow in the global medical transcription market. This report concludes with the company profiles section which includes key information about the major players in this market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Nuance Communications, Inc., MModal, Inc., Acusis, LLC, Transcend Services, Inc., TransTech Medical Solutions, Precyse Solutions LLC, iMedX Information Services Pvt. Ltd. and others.