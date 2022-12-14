Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2022 -- Laboratory Mixer Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Serum, Reagent, Vessels), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Incubator)), Application (Vaccines, mAbs, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026" The global Laboratory Mixer Market is projected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2026 from USD 22.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.6 % between 2021 and 2026. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, the launch of advanced Laboratory Mixer products, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.



As of 2021, prominent players in the laboratory mixer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), IKA Works (Germany), Cole-Parmer (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Remi Group (India), Bio-Rd Laboratories, Inc. (US), Corning, Inc. (US), Scientific Industries, Inc (US), Silverson Machines (UK), and Sarstedt (Germany) among others.



Shakers segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027



Based on the product type, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into shakers, magnetic stirrers, vortex mixers, conical mixers, overhead stirrers, and accessories, with each segment covering various other mixer types. The magnetic stirrer product has also shown a significant number of shares after shakers. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing technological breakthroughs and increased pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry research activities.



Digital devices segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market in 2022-2027



Based on platform, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into digital and analog devices. The digital devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market, by platform, in 2021. The substantial share of this market can be linked to the availability of pre-programming possibilities and the considerably simpler and more effective job function of digital devices.



Orbital segment to register for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market in 2022-2027



Based on Mode of Operation, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into gyratory, linear, rocking/tilting, and orbital movement mixers. Orbital movement laboratory mixers are expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixer, by Mode of Operation, in 2022. The advantages that these mixers provide, such as their tiny, space-saving designs, digital speed controls, built-in timers, and optional tier systems for enhanced capacity, can be credited to their significant market share. The orbital feature allows for the enhanced distribution of low-volume samples, and it can accommodate microcentrifuge tubes, microplates, and gel trays, in addition to larger Erlenmeyer flasks.



Research laboratories and institutes segment to register for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market in 2022-2027



Based on end user, the laboratory mixers market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, environmental testing laboratories, food testing laboratories, diagnostic & pathology laboratories, and other end users. The research laboratories & institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market, by end users, in 2022. Life science form the largest application of academic research from government and non-profit organizations is expected to drive the demand and adoption of life sciences instruments and general laboratory equipment, including laboratory mixer and shakers, in research laboratories and institutes.



Asia Pacific to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period



In 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixers market and North America is expected to account for the significant share in the laboratory mixer market. Asia Pacific comprises the Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The China is expected to reach the largest share of the Asian laboratory mixers market in 2022. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific laboratory mixers market.



