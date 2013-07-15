Labrada Nutrition Launches Most Powerful Non-Steroidal Muscle Growth Stimulator, HICA-Max

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Labrada Nutrition known for providing effective natural sports nutrition and supplement products has recently added a new product to their extensive line, the HICA-MAX. HICA-MAX is stated as being the most powerful non-steroidal muscle growth stimulator and studies have shown that the natural supplement has many benefits apart from its primary purpose of creating explosive gains in muscle and strength.



Introducing groundbreaking supplements in the sporting industry is not the first for Labrada Nutrition, having previously launched many innovative, natural and effective products. HICA-MAX however may be one of their best inventions, since a highly effective non-steroidal muscle growth stimulator has never been found. The powerful non-hormonal natural stimulator is consumed in the form of chewable tablets containing 100% pharmaceutical-grade leucic acid also known as alpha-hydroxy-isocaproic acid or in short form HICA. HICA-MAX works by increasing protein synthesis (anabolism) and decreasing muscle protein breakdown (catabolism) hence giving the consumer maximum muscle growth without the negative side effects.



Labrada Nutrition’s official video introduces their revolutionary product HICA-MAX, in which Lee Labrada elaborates on HICA-MAX‘s composition and working. The video has a discount code that interested customers can use when making their purchase. Since Lee Labrada is confident that HICA-MAX will show positive results for all, he is also offering interested individuals to try a free sample today.



Other than creating explosive gains in muscle and strength, HICA-MAX has also been proven to accelerate workout recovery, reduce DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) and has enabled athletes to train more often and harder. The official video of the product stated that extensive studies by researches in Labrada Nutrition have found that when HICA-MAX is consumed by professional sportsmen and sportswomen, an increased lean muscle is observed, and feeling of tiredness and sore muscles after workouts is also substantially decreased. This enables the athletes to train more effectively and efficiently which in turn improves their skill sets for better performance.



About Labrada Nutrition

