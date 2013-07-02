Labrada Nutrition Launches Premium Protein Powder Lean Pro8 with Best Taste Money Back Guarantee

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Labrada Nutrition, a leading provider of various sports nutrition products, has recently launched their latest protein powder the Lean Pro8. Lean Pro8 contains 8 different proteins that are released at different times to aid in faster muscle growth and increase strength. The innovative product by Labrada Nutrition also comes with an unusual best taste money back guarantee. Lean Pro8 which comes in 3 flavors chocolate ice cream, strawberry ice cream and vanilla ice cream has been labeled by the company as the best tasting protein powder on the market.



Labrada Nutrition has extensive experience in creating quality protein powders all of which have been highly praised by its consumers. Whether it is professional sportsmen, body builders or simply people who want to stay fit, the protein shakes by Labrada Nutrition has helped many to attain their desired body size and shape. Lean Pro8 is the most comprehensive supplement created by the company having benefits such as faster muscle growth, increased strength, increased energy, promotion of intestinal & cardiovascular health, prevention of muscle tissue breakdown and many more to aid in developing a perfect physique.



See more here for specific details of the latest product by Labrada Nutrition the Lean Pro8.



Lee Labrada, the CEO of Labrada Nutrition and member of IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Fame, has already built a respectful reputation for providing many effective supplements and sports nutrition products. Labrada Nutrition has always concentrated on offering items that are of top-notch quality and also taste good. The company stated that Lean Pro8 is their best protein powder up to date and is the best tasting product they have ever created. The money back guarantee itself represents the confidence Labrada Nutrition has in the taste of Lean Pro8.



The company’s latest video, http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCpy8FgDFVk, of Lean Pro8 outlines the characteristic of the supplement and how it can act as a powerful agent for developing the desirable physique.



About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition is one of the leading companies that provides various sports nutrition products. Their extensive line of merchandise includes supplements, protein shakes, protein bars, energy drinks and many other products that support improved physique. Through their online platform, http://www.labrada.com/, specific details of the various items can be viewed and ordered online. Labrada Nutrition has recently launched Lean Pro8 which is titled as the Best Tasting Protein Powder.



For more information about Labrada Nutrition, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of labrada.com, please email to luis@labrada.com.