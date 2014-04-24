LabTV Chairman Jay Walker Receives Lifetime Achievement Award as Part of the Tribeca Film Festival's 2014 Disruptive Innovation Awards

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff on April 25th will confer the Lifetime Achievement Award upon Jay Walker, founder and Chairman of LabTV, as part of this year’s celebration of Disruptive Innovation at the annual Festival.



The Lifetime Achievement Award honors people whose ideas have broken the mold to create significant impact on the world.



Mr. Walker is being honored in part for LabTV, which will be publically previewed at the Festival. LabTV is an innovative, web-based video platform that showcases short, engaging videos of young medical scientists, in a way that will inspire today’s high school and college students become “tomorrow’s heroes of medical science.”



Also honored as “Disruptive Innovators” for their important roles in LabTV are LabTV Executive Producer David Hoffman and Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.



“I am thrilled and humbled to accept this award in recognition of LabTV in concert with our Executive Producer David Hoffman and our friend and indispensable supporter, Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health,” said Mr. Walker.



“The core premise of LabTV,” he added, “is that the real stars of American life today are – or should be -- the wonderful medical researchers who are dedicating their lives to cracking the code of health and disease in order to save and improve all of our lives.”



About The Disruptive Innovation Awards

The Disruptive Innovation Awards, co-sponsored by Acenture with marketing support from AT&T, have been part of the Tribeca Film Festival since 2010. Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include disturbative innovation guru Clayton Christensen of Harvard Business School in 2010; Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales in 2011; Twitter co founder and Chairman Jack Dorsey in 2012; and choreographer Twyla Tharp in 2013.



Media Contact:



Lab TV



David Hoffman/Executive Producer

2 High Ridge Park,Stamford CT,06905

(831) 425-2527

www.labtv.com

lab-tv.org