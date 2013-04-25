LAC Media Group Increases Latin America Presence with Four New Local Offices

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- LAC MEDIA GROUP has established local offices with teams of journalists in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia. This will allow the press agency to access to first hand information of all the Latin American major countries. The media group decided to have local news teams that allow them to engage in the news and inform the world about regional news events.



Upon the establishment of local news teams through LAC Media Group, it is expected that international and local media will have better information about the problems faced by the people living in Latin American regions. As of now, arrangements and preparations are being made to ensure the success of the establishment of local news teams. The said company also has offices in different countries such as the USA, Brazil and Puerto Rico.



NHTC News, LATAM-SWISS PRESS, and Latin America and Caribbean media group, which is subsidiary of the Schweizer Fernsehen Company, is the leading multimedia, radio, graphic content provider and news agency of Latin America and Caribbean region. The group aim is to be the news and content reference point about the region for the European and North American press. Since 2009, the group has also been significant content providers for the most respected South America press, television and radio stations. The media has found the group to be an objective, impartial and immediate critical access to the news events of the region.



With LAC MEDIA GROUP’s team of experienced and trained professionals, they have also become a major news supplier to non-media customers, assisting commercial, government and not-for-profit organizations to access information and communicate successfully.



